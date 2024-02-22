Garland County Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers resigns from office

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Garland County Justice of the Peace for District Seven, 20-year-old Dayton Myers, announced his resignation Wednesday.

The resignation came after a heated quorum court meeting last week. Dayton Myers sponsored the pro-life resolution that failed at the meeting.

Myers said he believes the Republicans who should have been aligned on his side of the issue, voted against the resolution.

He said that his health and another legal matter are among the reasons he can’t work with this particular quorum court.

“I was so disappointed that those justices were not even willing to go on the record and would rather table it indefinitely, even after we had over two hours of discussion,” Myers said. “It just showed me that I don’t feel like I can get anything accomplished with seven or eight of the people currently on the quorum court.”

He said the resignation had been on his mind before the meeting in light of some health concerns.

Myers said the meeting showed him he needed to take time to better himself and come back with a new perspective.

“I’ve got my health problems going on right now, and I don’t think I can continue to keep fighting for the people in my district,” he said. “Maybe if someone took over the fight for six, seven, eight months however long it takes the governor to appoint somebody, then I come back in, ready to go, with a different quorum court.”

At the Feb. 12 meeting, KARK 4 News spoke with Michelle Gates Roberts with the Democratic Party of Garland County. She said the pro-life and pro-choice debate is not one that should be in the quorum court.

“We see this resolution is really being frivolous, it’s a waste of taxpayer money basically the resolution is an opinion of one or two of the justices of the peace and does not fully represent the whole county and so we’re really concerned about them doing the job they were elected to do,” Roberts said.

Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney said everyone has their own opinions, but in his office, they work hard to make sure they do things by the book.

The judge said that overall, the court wants to make the community better. They just have different approaches to doing that.

Myers said he still seeking the Republican nomination for the 2025-2026 term in the upcoming election.

“I think that pro-life resolution has a much better chance of passing in January 2025, with this new quorum court that I envision happening, than it did last Monday night,” Myers said.

Another element to this is the charges Myers is facing in district court, a minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID. He will be in court on April 2 and said he is fighting those charges, noting his resignation has nothing to do with the upcoming court date.

KARK 4 News also contacted other Garland County justices of the peace. The ones who responded said they respect his decision.

As for what is next, the governor will appoint someone to take his place once he submits a formal resignation. He said that will become official on March 12th.

