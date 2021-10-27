Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescind the directive. He signaled he had no plans to do so despite their criticism.

The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee – his second congressional appearance in a week – and said it was meant to respond to violence and threats of violence directed against local school board officials.

The memo came out Oct. 4, less than a week after the National School Board Association wrote the Biden administration about the threats to school officials and asked for help. Some school board meetings have devolved into shouting contests over issues such as how racial issues are taught, masks in schools, and COVID-19 vaccines and testing requirements.

Republicans say Garland went too far in instructing Justice Department divisions to coordinate with local law enforcement. In his memo Garland said there had been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”

An accompanying news release mentioned the FBI, the department’s criminal division, national security division, civil rights division and other parts.

“The obligation of the Justice Department is to protect the American people against violence and threats of violence and that particularly includes public officials,” Garland said.

Republicans on the Senate committee also seized on a memo from Leif Johnson, the acting U.S. attorney in Montana, to the state attorney general, county attorneys, sheriffs and school officials in the state. The memo spells out federal crimes that could be used in prosecutions for violence, harassment or intimidation of school board officials.

The Montana memo, obtained by The Associated Press, cites about a dozen federal statues from conspiracy to deprive someone of civil rights to stalking and “anonymous telephone harassment.” It instructs the recipients to contact the FBI “if you believe that a person has violated one of these statutes.”

Garland told senators he was never sent the U.S. attorney's memo and did not know specifics about it. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Montana did not immediately respond to questions about whether Johnson had consulted senior Justice Department officials before issuing the memo.

“I’ve never seen that memo,” Garland said. “No one has sent me that memo, so I haven’t seen it.”

The National School Board Association has since said “we regret and apologize” for its letter, which asked for federal assistance to combat harassment and violence against school officials and said some of the acts could be “domestic terrorism.”

The original letter asked for the federal government to investigate cases where threats or violence could be handled as violations of federal laws protecting civil rights. The association asked for the Justice Department, FBI, Homeland Security and Secret Service to help monitor threat levels and assess risks to students, educators, board members and school buildings.

The letter documented more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption, and acts of intimidation in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio and other states. It cited the September arrest of an Illinois man for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct for allegedly striking a school official at a meeting. In Michigan, a meeting was disrupted when a man performed a Nazi salute to protest masking.

Garland has said parents have the right to express their concerns to school boards but his primary concern is if that devolves into violence or when threats emerge. During questioning Wednesday, Garland said that making a Nazi salute would be protected under the First Amendment. He also acknowledged that he did not have an accounting of the number of incidents.

At least two Republican senators – Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri – called for Garland to resign over his handling of the memo.

“This is shameful,” Cotton exclaimed. “You should resign in disgrace.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vigorously defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide amid blistering criticism from congressional Republicans who insisted he rescind the directive. (Oct. 27)

  • Pennsbury School Board President Details Violent Threats Made Against Board Members

    Alicia Roberts reports.

  • Grassley to Accuse Garland of Abusing DOJ Power with FBI School-Board Memo

    Senator Chuck Grassley is expected to accuse AG Merrick Garland of abusing the Justice Department's power by directing the FBI to investigate parents.

  • Republicans Are Losing Their Minds Because the DOJ Wants to Help Protect Threatened School Officials

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) barked that Attorney General Merrick Garland should "resign in disgrace" over a memo directing federal law enforcement to assist localities in handling the rash of threats

  • Cruz accuses Garland of weaponizing Justice Department in heated hearing

    Sen. Ted Cruz and Attorney General Merrick Garland had a tense exchange Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about a controversial Justice Department memo directing the FBI to monitor threats of violence against school board members.

  • Durbin invokes Jan. 6 as he defends school board letter during Garland hearing

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a Justice Department memo asking the FBI to watch out for threats of violence against school boards and education officials as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin invoked the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while discussing those threats.

  • Santa Fe officials give update on "Rust" movie set shooting investigation

    Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies gave a update Wednesday about the investigation into the shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Watch their remarks.

  • UK vows to retaliate if France blocks British fishermen from ports

    The Government has vowed to retaliate if France carries out a threat to block British fishermen from its ports over the post-Brexit fishing row, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

  • Detroit Red Wings 'significantly better' than when they fled Washington in March 2020

    Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and forward Robby Fabbri, Oct. 27, 2021.

  • Indie Film World Takes Stock of Market Landscape on Eve of Virtual AFM

    As COVID’s shadow swept across the independent film market over the past 20 months, the banking and finance sector experienced a collective shudder: insurance was unavailable; completion bonders blocked COVID-19 cover; A-listers avoided shoots; and streamers shifted millions of eyeballs away from already shuttered cinemas. Now, as AFM prepares for an all-online offering, with many […]

  • Democrats’ Last Ditch Effort at Stopping Surging Youngkin? Calling Him Racist

    At a press conference promoted by the Virginia Democratic Party and Terry McAuliffe's campaign for governor, several guests hurled a series of serious and false accusations at Glenn Youngkin.

  • Garland defends DOJ memo despite NSBA letter being withdrawn

    Attorney General Merrick Garland launched a staunch defense of his controversial Justice Department memo on school boards, arguing the National School Boards Association’s decision to withdraw its letter likening parent protesters to domestic terrorists didn’t change the merits of his memo — despite his reliance on the NSBA letter’s concerns in penning it.

  • NATO's Afghan mission hit by 'mission creep,' official says

    NATO’s security operation in Afghanistan became a victim of “mission creep" as the military organization allowed itself to be dragged into helping rebuild the impoverished, conflict-torn country, the official leading a process of drawing lessons from the mission said on Wednesday. Assistant Secretary-General for Operations John Manza and NATO’s 30 deputy national envoys are compiling a report on almost two decades of work in Afghanistan. Manza told European Union lawmakers that of the big lessons being discussed by his team – which also includes input from military and political experts, including from Afghanistan – “the most obvious one is mission creep.”

  • What Stocks Moved the Market Last Week?

    The stock price for social media powerhouse Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) fell 27% last week after a disappointing quarterly earnings report. During the company's conference call, CEO Evan Spiegel indicated that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) enhanced privacy setting in the latest iOS adversely affected Snap's advertising business more than anticipated.

  • Trump endorses Bolsonaro as Brazil's Senate recommends charges

    Former President Donald Trump announced his support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 2022 election, throwing his streak of endorsements into the international spotlight.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Couple bound, blindfolded, kidnapped and shot at by group, North Carolina deputies say

    The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.