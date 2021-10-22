Garland man, 61, arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot; faces 6 charges

A Garland man was arrested Wednesday in connection with his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, faces charges of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers,

Dennis was seen on video “assaulting law enforcement officers and impeding law enforcement officers from performing official duties,” court documents said. The FBI has identified one law enforcement officer who was assaulted by Dennis, according to the documents.

Investigators said Dennis identified himself by name, address and his Social Security number to an officer.

“In that same video, Dennis is seen consenting to an Metropolitan Police Department officer retrieving Dennis’ ID from his wallet in his pocket, which the officer used to confirm Dennis’ identity,” the court document read. “After confirming Dennis’ identity, the officer advised him that law enforcement would apply for a warrant for his arrest at a later time, and then released him so that he could seek medical treatment that officers were unable to provide due to the ongoing riot.”

More than 650 people have been arrested and charged in the riot. Nearly 200 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Justice Department said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or tips should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.