Garland man charged in robbery of Amazon driver, chase ending on Lake Ray Hubbard bridge

Aug. 9—A Garland man remains in the Hunt County Detention Center, charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon incident in which he allegedly robbed Amazon delivery driver and led officers in a chase across North Texas, ending in a crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge.

Fernando Calderon is being held in lieu of $426,900 bond on multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, and one count each of aggravated assault and robbery and has filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking the appointment of a defense attorney.

The aggravated assault against a public servant charges are first degree felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of up to life in prison upon conviction and the aggravated assault and robbery charges each carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

A statement released from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office:

On August 5, 2021 Hunt County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3100 block of FM 36 in Caddo Mills, Texas in reference to an Amazon driver being robbed. In the process of the deputy taking a robbery report from the driver, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6000 block of FM 36. Prior to officers arriving at the scene of the disturbance the suspect fled. Officers received information that the suspect was northbound on FM 36 heading towards Interstate 30 in a silver in color minivan. Officers observed the silver minivan traveling north on FM 36 near FM 1564 W and attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle then accelerated and fled from the officers. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 30 westbound in excess of over 100 MPH. In an attempt to spike the minivan tires on I-30, the suspect intentionally veered in into the ditch towards officers who were standing outside their patrol vehicles. The suspect narrowly missed hitting the officers and their vehicle as he traveled out of the ditch back onto the roadway. The pursuit continued through Royse City and Rockwall and came to an end on I-30 near Dalrock Road, after the minivan wrecked into a guardrail. Stolen items from the Amazon robbery were recovered from the minivan. It was determined that the driver and only occupant of the minivan was the suspect in the robbery. Investigators from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office recovered the items and returned them to the rightful owners.