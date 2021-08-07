Garland man held in Hunt County jail on multiple assault charges

Aug. 7—A Garland man remains in custody in Hunt County on multiple charges of assaulting law enforcement.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office arrested Fernando Calderson Thursday evening.

It was not known if the arrest was connected to a chase across North Texas into Rowlett Thursday.

Calderon, 27, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, criminal mischief and theft. Bond amounts had not been announced as of 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

It was not known as of Saturday whether Calderon had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.

The aggravated assault against a public servant are each first degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by maximum sentences of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery charges are second degree felonies, each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Each of the charges carries an optional fine of up to $10,000.

A chase ended around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 30 and Dalrock Road in Rowlett causing a massive backup on the westbound side of the interstate.