Garland man shot, killed; probe ongoing

May 8—ROSEBORO — A Garland man was killed and another person injured in a deadly shooting late Saturday night that is still being investigated. No arrests have been made in what authorities called "a very fluid and active investigation."

At 11:46 p.m. Saturday, Sampson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting victim at 192 Bud Spell Lane, Roseboro. Upon arrival deputies discovered a male victim at the location. The victim was identified as Marquese Moore, 23, of Garland, who had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

A female victim also received a non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment, sheriff's officials said in a brief press release Monday. The female victim's name was being withheld, pending the ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

"No further information is available currently for release," the press release stated. "This is a very fluid and active investigation and as more details become available an updated press release will be issued and disseminated to media outlets."

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at 910-592-4141.