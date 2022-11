Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday. But Weisselberg said Trump did not conspire with him on the tax fraud scheme for which the Trump Organization is on trial. Paying employees as independent contractors is one way prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office say Trump's real estate company misled tax authorities during a 15-year period.