Garland officers shoot, wound man who fired at them during traffic stop, police say

Two Garland police officers shot a man Monday evening after he fired multiple shots at them, officials said.

The officers tried to make a traffic stop at South Jupiter Road and Russwin Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Garland Police Department. The driver refused to stop and the officers followed him into a residential area, police said.

The suspect stopped in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive, got out of his car and fired several shots at the officers while they were in their police vehicle, officials said.

Both officers fired at the suspect, who was hit by the return fire. Garland medics already on the scene provided immediate medical aid and the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The officers will be on paid administrative leave during the investigation, the department said. One of them has four years with the Garland Police Department and the other three.

Authorities haven’t released the suspect’s name and age, but confirmed he was armed with a handgun.

Garland police detectives and members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit investigated the shooting at the scene, officials said.