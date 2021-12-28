Garland police arrest man accused of driving shooter in triple homicide that killed teens

The driver of a Dodge Ram, a 33-year-old man, turned himself in to the Garland Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of three teenagers Sunday evening at a convenience store.

Police said Tuesday that Garland resident Richard Acosta Jr. was seen fleeing the store and is believed to have driven the shooter to and from the scene of the triple homicide. He was arrested Monday and faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He is being held at the Garland Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.

Police initially took a 14-year-old boy, who was believed to be a passenger in the Dodge Ram, into custody in connection with the shooting. In a news release Tuesday, police said the 14-year-old is believed to have “intimate knowledge” of the shooting and has been cooperating with investigators.

The 14-year-old is not being charged at this time, police said.

Garland police said they are actively pursuing leads and have executed several search warrants. Detectives are looking for additional evidence to identify the shooter.

Garland Police Department Chief Jeff Bryan said a shirtless boy wearing a baseball cap was seen opening the front door of the Texaco before the shooting. Police said the shooter fired at least 20 rounds from a .40-caliber pistol.

Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, had arrived at the store together and were both killed in the shooting. Bryan said Xavier Gonzalez, 14, was ordering food for his family before he was slain.

A 15-year-old employee was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. An update on the employee’s condition has not been released by Garland police at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for a previous disturbance and that it was a targeted attack on one or more people inside the store.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect can share it with police at 972-485-4840 or anonymously with Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.