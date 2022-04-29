Garland police, FBI, respond to threats made at North Texas high school

Students involved in making threats to kill and injury students at a North Texas high school have been expelled, officials said.

Garland police said, with the help of the FBI and North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, they responded to an online threat that a group of juveniles planned to harm students at Naaman Forest High School.

On Friday morning, FBI agents “executed search warrants and interviewed the students involved in these threats,” a news release from the Garland Police Department said. “Based on the investigation, it was determined that there is no immediate threat to the school.”

Police said that all students involved had been “indefinitely suspended and are no longer allowed on any GISD school property.” The police department did not say how many students were involved in the threats.

“Threats of violence will not be tolerated,” the police department said. “The Garland Police Department, the FBI, and GISD will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The police department also said that it plans to increase patrols at its campuses in the school district until the end of the school year.

The investigation remains ongoing.