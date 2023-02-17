Garland police investigate homicide after dead body found inside bike shop

Garland police are investigating a murder after finding a dead body inside a bike shop Thursday morning.

At 9:06 a.m., police were dispatched to Don Johle’s Bike World at 5513 Broadway Boulevard after receiving an emergency call. The caller, an employee at the store, stated he arrived to open the business and discovered the doors were locked, but the metal gates were left open, which caused him concern, according to police.

There were no signs of forced entry, said Garland police.

Officers entered the business and found a deceased man inside, who was identified as another employee, according to police.

Garland detectives arrived on the scene and started their preliminary investigation.

They say they’re investigating the death as a homicide. That investigation is ongoing.