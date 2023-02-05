Garland police investigating shooting that killed one, led to crash and apartment fire
One person is dead and another is injured after police in Garland said the two were shot and their vehicle crashed into an apartment building just after midnight Sunday, causing a fire that led to an evacuation of the apartment building.
Police and firefighters arrived in the 4600 block of Saturn Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and began evacuating nearby apartments as a fire from the vehicle spread to the building, according to a news release from police.
While they were evacuating the building and fighting the fire, first responders found the two victims in the vehicle and they were by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to police.
One man, 22-year-old Quincy Lee Branch of Dallas, died at the hospital, according to police. A 19-year-old man from Fort Worth, whose name has not been released, was still being treated for a non-life threatening injury and was expected to survive as of 9:30 am. Sunday.
Police said they are investigating Branch’s death as a murder and asked anybody with information to contact investigators at 972-485-4840.