Garland police looking for man who shot four at convenience store overnight

Three men are dead and another is in critical condition after Garland Police said a shirtless man walked up to a convenience store, opened the front door and began shooting.

Police said in a news release the man arrived around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening in a white Dodge four door pickup truck, got out of the passenger side, opened the door of the shop at the 700 block of West Walnut Street, shot four people and left in the same truck.

Police are still looking for the shooter and the person they said drove the pickup truck in which the shooter arrived and fled from the scene, according to a news release.

Police do not yet know the motive of the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police said in the release the shooter was wearing a baseball cap, blue surgical mask and athletic shorts with no shirt.

Anybody with information that leads to an arrest is being offered a $5,000 reward for sharing the information. Information can be shared with police at 972-485-4840 or anonymously with Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.