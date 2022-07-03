Garland police searching for 17-year-old girl believed kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old who police believed was kidnapped by her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend Saturday in Garland.

Witnesses saw Yadhira Monserrat Medina being dragged against her will into a white Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road, according to a police press release.

We are looking for 17yo Yadhira Monserrat Medina who forcibly put into a white Ford or GM truck, by 20yo David Emanuel Maldonado. Yadhira is a Hispanic, female, 5', 150lbs, red/brown hair, brown eyes, glasses. Wearing a blk t-shirt, blk sweat pants. Call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/MXTD7jraM1 — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) July 3, 2022

Witnesses recognized the suspect as Medina’s ex-boyfriend, David Emanuel Maldonado. Witnesses then saw the vehicle, which was driven by another person, drive westbound on Buckingham Road, according to police.

Medina is a Hispanic female with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants, and carrying a black backpack.

Maldonado is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Youth Crimes detectives are investigating the situation as a kidnapping and believe Yadhira is in danger.

Residents with any information should call 911 or 972-485-4840.