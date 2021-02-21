Garland to prioritize civil rights and fighting domestic terror

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, will sit before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing on Monday. In his opening statement, Garland says he will make civil rights, confronting "extremist attacks," and upholding the independence of the Department of Justice some of his top priorities.

"If I am confirmed, serving as Attorney General will be the culmination of a career I have dedicated to ensuring that the laws of our country are fairly and faithfully enforced, and that the rights of all Americans are protected," Garland will say, according to prepared remarks that were released Saturday.

After demonstrations protesting the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police and systemic racial injustice swept across the country last year, Garland will make clear the role the department plays in addressing civil rights matters, acknowledging "we do not yet have equal justice."

"Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," Garland's statement says.

Monday's hearing comes five years after Senate Republicans blocked Garland's Supreme Court nomination without even granting him a confirmation hearing. Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama to fill the seat previously occupied by the late-Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

As the nation's top law enforcement officer, Garland will inherit the ongoing investigations into the rioters who took part in the Capitol insurrection on January 6. News of Mr. Biden's intention to nominate Garland broke on the same day as the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. 

Garland is no stranger to extremist violence. He is known for earlier work at the Justice Department, where he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and lone wolf bomber Ted Kaczynski, widely known as the "Unabomber."    

"150 years after the department's founding, battling extremist attacks on our democratic institutions also remains central to its mission," Garland's remarks say. "If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government."

At an event held the day after the Capitol riot to announce the nomination, Mr. Biden addressed Garland and other nominees for top Justice Department positions, saying, "You won't work for me. You are not the president or the vice president's lawyer. 

"Your loyalty is not to me. It's to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation to guarantee justice," Mr. Biden added.

Garland will also oversee several ongoing politically sensitive investigations, such as the one looking into the "tax affairs" of Mr. Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as well as Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation. 

However, in his prepared remarks, Garland makes clear that as attorney general, his job will be to uphold the "rule of law," and do so by "reaffirming... norms." 

Garland will highlight the importance of existing policies that "protect the independence of the department from partisan influence in law enforcement investigations" and "strictly regulate communications with the White House."

Several Senate Judiciary Republicans said Wednesday they would press Garland during his confirmation hearing to commit to investigating COVID-19 nursing home deaths, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's controversial reporting of nursing home death totals in his state.

Garland's hearing is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday, and the committee will vote on whether to advance his nomination to the Senate floor on March 1.

On Friday, letters of support for his nomination were submitted to the committee from a bipartisan group of officials. The group included 61 former federal judges, as well as over 150 former U.S. attorneys and senior DOJ officials, including former Attorneys General Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and Michael Mukasey.

"Judge Garland has dedicated much of his life to the American justice system," the letter read. "And we can unequivocally state that Judge Garland is the right person to ensure that the rule of law remains, in our national consciousness, one of our most deeply-held values."

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1997 by former President Bill Clinton and served as chief judge for seven years. Before he was a judge, he served within the ranks at the Justice Department as an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., deputy assistant attorney general for the criminal division, and as principal associate deputy attorney general. He graduated from Harvard College summa cum laude in 1974 and Harvard Law School magna cum laude in 1977.  

Security camera footage shows Florida couple’s home on the night of a violent confrontation

Alex Trebek's "Jeopardy!" wardrobe donated to homeless shelters and formerly incarcerated men

U.S. beverage manufacturers face aluminum can shortage amid pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. President Biden, Canada's Trudeau to meet virtually next week

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an event the neighboring countries said would highlight their strong and deep ties. The meeting, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus crisis, will aim to elevate collaboration on shared concerns at a time when the relationship between the close allies has been strained by Biden's decision to block the Canada-backed Keystone XL pipeline. In a statement on Saturday, the White House said Biden and his Cabinet will also meet virtually with Canadian ministers on a range of bilateral and global issues.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says common interests with U.S. outweigh differences

    The common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Ankara wants improved cooperation with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday striking a rare conciliatory tone. In December, the United States sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, while Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which it considers a terrorist organisation.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • U.S. deports 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

    The U.S. has deported a 95-year-old man to Germany after a federal investigation found that he worked as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, the Department of Justice announced Saturday. Why it matters: Federal agencies said Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution in 1945 while serving as an guard in the Neuengamme concentration camp system in Northern Germany.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “We are committed to ensuring the United States will not serve as a safe haven for human rights violators and war criminals,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a news release. “We will never cease to pursue those who persecute others," Johnson added. "This case exemplifies the steadfast dedication of both ICE and the Department of Justice to pursue justice and to hunt relentlessly for those who participated in one of history’s greatest atrocities, no matter how long it takes.”Details: Berger was investigated and prosecuted by the Department of Justice’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, ICE’s Office of Principal Legal Advisor (Memphis, Tennessee), Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center and Homeland Security Investigations’ field office in Knoxville, Tennessee.After a two-day trial in February 2020, a judge found Berger, who had lived in the U.S. since 1959, was removable from the country under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act because his service as a concentration camp guard constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.At the time, Berger told the Washington Post, "I cannot understand how this can happen in a country like this. You're forcing me out of my home."A court found that Berger served at a Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany, that held Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians and political opponents of the Nazis as prisoners.The presiding judge issued an opinion finding that Meppen prisoners were held during the winter of 1945 in “atrocious” conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labor, working “to the point of exhaustion and death.” The court found and Berger admitted that he helped guard prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday.The court determined that Berger helped guard the prisoners during their forcible evacuation to the Neuengamme main camp as allied British and Canadian military forces advanced on Meppen at the end of March 1945.The forced evacuation lasted nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of some 70 prisoners.The court also found that Berger never requested a transfer from concentration camp guard service and that he continues to receive a pension from the German government based on his employment in Germany, “including his wartime service.” The big picture: The Justice Department said Berger was the 70th Nazi persecutor deported from the U.S. to Germany. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Megan Thee Stallion 'Was Tested' Recording Debut Album in Her Living Room — but Jokes She 'Passed'

    "I like a little chaos in my life. I like to feel like, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to do this,'" the Grammy nominee told Harper's Bazaar for their March cover story

  • Judge Jeanine: America last

    The Judge examines the Biden administration's open border agenda, foreign policy and more

  • Garland says laws must be 'fairly and faithfully enforced'

    President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general says the Justice Department must ensure laws are “fairly and faithfully enforced” and the rights of all Americans are protected, while reaffirming an adherence to policies to protect the department’s political independence. Judge Merrick Garland, who is set to appear Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, plans to tell senators that the attorney general must act as a lawyer for the people of the United States, not for the president. The Justice Department released a copy of Garland’s opening statement late Saturday.

  • Student? Teacher? Both. ‘Zero regrets’ for first-time teachers in CMS during COVID

    In a year like no other, hear from those undeterred in their mission to become a public school teacher.

  • Ocasio-Cortez jets down to Texas to help recovery effort after catastrophic winter storm

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is lending her star power to the Lone Star State. The lawmaker helped raise a whopping $4 million in donations to help Texas recover from the disastrous winter storm that slammed the state. Ocasio-Cortez volunteered Saturday at a Houston food bank with Texas Reps. Sheila Jackson-Lee and Sylvia Garcia. “The bank REALLY needs helping hands,” she tweeted. ...

  • Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

    Early on Sunday, police arrested a famous actor wanted for supporting opposition to the coup, his wife said, while Facebook deleted the military's main page under its standards prohibiting the incitement of violence. The military has been unable to quell the demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, even with a promise of a new election, arrests and warnings against dissent. In the main city of Yangon, several thousand young protesters gathered near the city's main university campus to chant slogans, while hundreds massed peacefully in Mandalay, footage shown by a media outlet showed.

  • Crosby plays 1,000th game as Penguins top Islanders 3-2

    It was one special day for Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby — from the beginning to the very end. Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night. “Different experiences (in the past), I’ve tried to treat like a regular day, but that was pretty much impossible today,” Crosby said.

  • Flight drops debris on neighborhood during emergency landing

    A United Airlines flight made a safe emergency landing Saturday after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff.

  • Indian activist Disha Ravi arrives at Delhi court

    Ravi was surrounded by police as she arrived at Patiala House Court in New Delhi.Ravi, an environmental activist who is part of an organization founded by climate change activist Greta Thunberg, was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday (February 13), accused of sedition for her alleged role in the creation of an online "toolkit" intended to help farmers protesting reforms.Police say this document stoked the violence that took place on India's Republic Day last month when farmers stormed the famous Red Fort in the old quarter of Delhi.Sedition can be punished with a life sentence and Ravi's arrest has kicked off a firestorm of criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for using heavy-handed tactics to counter the farmers' agitation.

  • Biden and Trump news: Biden to speak with Trudeau in first foreign leader ‘meeting’ as he declares major disaster in Texas

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Roger Stone and Alex Jones probed for ties to Capitol rioters

    The Justice Department is reportedly probing ties between far right-wing luminaries such as Roger Stone and Alex Jones and the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Investigators are seeking to determine if Stone, Jones and others merely inspired the pro-Trump mob or if they could potentially be held accountable for conspiring to carry out the attack. The probe is still in an early stage ...

  • Inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command

    The Department of Defense's inspector general announced Friday that it was reviewing the Trump administration's last-minute decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. The decision on Jan. 13, one week before Trump left office, blindsided Colorado officials and raised questions of political retaliation. Trump had hinted at a Colorado Springs rally in 2020 that the command would stay at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

  • "Someone always goes down:" Biden's confirmation calculus

    Opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) imperils the nomination of Neera Tanden as President Biden's budget director but could help two other nominees.The state of play: Xavier Becerra for HHS and Deb Haaland for Interior have better chances if the confirmation gods get their sacrifice elsewhere.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The insiders' refrain: "Someone always goes down."Between the lines: Democrats have been afraid to jinx it by saying it out loud. But they've been pleasantly surprised to see so many Biden nominees sail through.Twelve years ago, President Obama saw three nominees for Commerce withdraw before facing a committee.In the past month, Secretary of State Tony Blinken was confirmed 78-22, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ran up the score, 93-2.What's next: The HHS and Interior hearings, scheduled for next week, will be proxy battles for two of the biggest ideological fights of the Biden presidency — adding a public option to Obamacare, and curtailing oil and gas extraction on federal lands.The White House orchestrated campaigns for the two nominees, working with outside groups and sympathetic senators.Becerra has met with some 40 senators from both parties; Haaland has met about 35.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Staff at Trump’s D.C. Restaurant Reveal What It Was Like to Serve His Administration

    The staff of Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. restaurant revealed what it was like to be the center of the right-wing universe for four years.

  • U.S. faces 'tricky' task working with China on climate change

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told says U.S. environmental diplomacy with China poses a "tricky" task for the Biden administration, which must navigate a "complex relationship" while urging China to speed up their emissions reduction.

  • Yeah, the Diet Cokes and Junk Food. But This Look at Trump's Hotel Is All About Influence-Peddling.

    A fantastic story in the Washingtonian details how patrons at Trump's property were climbing all over each other to grease their way to power's proximity.