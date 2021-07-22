Garland pushes Senate to confirm head of ATF to help with gun violence prevention

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yacob Reyes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday pushed the Senate to confirm the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as the agency, which assists federal efforts combatting gun violence, has been without a permanent leader since 2015.

The big picture: Republicans and the National Rifle Association have worked to nix David Chipman's confirmation to lead the ATF, the AP reports.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chipman has worked for the agency for two decades and had previously served as an adviser to the gun control group Giffords.

Driving the news: Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco met at the agency before traveling to Chicago to launch an effort to combat gun trafficking.

  • The effort will seek to interrupt the flow of guns illegally brought into cities with restrictive guns laws from cities and states where firearms are more easily obtained.

What they're saying: “As you all know, ATF is on the front lines of our efforts to battle gun violence,” Garland said, per AP. “We are very hopeful that the Senate will soon act.”

  • We all know our job is to go after those who pull the trigger,” Monaco said in a statement to AP.

  • "But our job is also of course to go after the sources of those guns, the corridors that they travel in and the networks that feed those guns to the places where they are doing the most violent crime and that is what this series of strike force efforts is all about," she continued.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Garland: To help combat gun violence, confirm ATF leader

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday he hoped the Senate would confirm the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to help front the federal effort against gun violence. The nomination of David Chipman has been stalled as Republicans and the National Rifle Association work to sink it. Chipman is a two-decade veteran of the ATF who served as an adviser to a major gun control group and would be the first formal leader since 2015.

  • AG Garland cracks down on gun trafficking

    The strike forces, which were first announced in June will be concentrated in "significant gun trafficking corridors" including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.As part of the launch, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco visited Washington D.C.-based headquarters of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Thursday, after which Garland will travel to Chicago to meet with federal and local law enforcement.

  • McCarthy: 'We will run our own investigation' into Jan. 6

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the five Republicans he chose to sit on a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot announced that they would form their own investigative body after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked two of McCarthy’s picks to sit on her Democratic-controlled committee.

  • Democrats lash out at McConnell, who says GOP won’t support raising debt limit

    Senate Democrats accused Republicans Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit.

  • McConnell comments on Democrats raising debt limit alone 'shameless,' Schumer says

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said comments by Republican Leader Mitch McConnell about Democrats raising the debt limit on their own were "shameless, cynical and totally political." Kentucky Sen. McConnell told Punchbowl News he "can't imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt ceiling after what we've been experiencing," and suggested Democrats would need to put a suspension or increase in an upcoming bill the party plans to pass on its own. On Tuesda

  • 5 Updo Ideas for When Your Twist-Out Doesn't Go As Planned

    There are always options.

  • Knife-wielding mom threatens teen after son’s playground scuffle, Indiana police say

    In video of the incident, the woman is also heard hurling racial slurs at the teen, who is black.

  • Thailand Limits Domestic Travel As COVID-19 Cases Surge

    Travel within Thailand is getting more complicated.

  • How Vaccine Companies Have Bankrolled Fox News’ Anti-Vaxx Insanity

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWith increasing regularity over the past few months, Fox News has peddled vaccine skepticism and at times outright resistance to its millions of viewers, leading critics to accuse the network of “killing people” as large swaths of conservatives refuse to get vaccinated.And it turns out that such dangerous rhetoric has, in effect, been sponsored by the pharmaceutical giants involved in developing, manufacturing, and distributing the very vaccine

  • Justice Department launches 5 gun trafficking 'strike forces' in areas across the US

    The attorney general met with U.S. attorneys Thursday to launch Justice Department plans to target the illegal flow of firearms across state lines.

  • Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

    Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he'd need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. A devout Baptist, Lankford was the director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp for more than a decade. The antagonist is a 29-year-old evangelical minister and political newcomer who managed to draw more than 2,000 people to a “Freedom Rally" headlined by Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, at which Lankford was accused of being not conservative enough.

  • Bureau of Land Management nominee Stone-Manning gets party-line vote amid strong GOP opposition

    The White House's Bureau of Land Management pick could advance to the full Senate after a party-line committee vote Thursday.

  • McCarthy pulls Republicans from Jan. 6 select committee after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she rejects Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's naming of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, citing their objection to President Biden's Electoral College victory.The latest: "Pelosi has broken the institution" with her actions, McCarthy said at a Wednesday press conference. Unless she reverses course and seats all five GOP nominees, "Republicans will not be party to their

  • Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

    Washington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. In a suit filed Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Sonmez said she was not allowed to report on sexual misconduct after she issued a statement in September 2018 on the resignation of a Los Angeles Times journalist who she said had assaulted her in China.

  • University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

    University of California regents on Thursday approved a multiyear plan to raise tuition and fees at the system’s 10 campuses. University officials say the increase is needed to maintain the quality of the public university system and provide more financial aid to students. UC officials estimate that will amount to an additional $534, putting tuition and systemwide fees at just over $13,000 a year for in-state students.

  • Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

    A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her confirmation in the evenly divided chamber. At stake is the leadership of the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees energy production, grazing, mining, recreation and other activities across almost a quarter-billion acres of public lands, primarily in the West.

  • ‘This is deadly serious’: Pelosi addresses decision to reject 2 Republicans for Jan. 6 committee

    At a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed her rejection of two Republicans nominated for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pelosi said the issue is “deadly serious” and that she vetoed the two GOP lawmakers because of actions and statements they made that she believed would affect the “integrity” of the investigation.

  • Rand Paul accused Anthony Fauci of lying to Congress about COVID-19 origins. Then, it got loud.

    The argument began after the Kentucky senator claimed the NIH funded research in Wuhan, China, that made COVID-19 more transmissible and deadly.

  • Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's Recent Comments About Their Fast & Furious Feud

    "I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter of Vin Diesel's recent "tough love" comments

  • Biden says COVID-19 fast becoming pandemic of unvaccinated, hopes children under 12 can join program ‘within months’

    The coronavirus pandemic is fast becoming one for those people who have not yet gotten vaccinated, a frustrated President Joe Biden has warned, but he is also optimistic that children under the age of 12 will be eligible to join the program within months.