Garland says integrity of DOJ, FBI ‘unfairly attacked’ after Trump search

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the integrity of the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Garland said at a news briefing on Thursday that he will not stand by while the DOJ and FBI’s integrity is “unfairly attacked.”

“The men and women at the FBI and Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” he said. “Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights.”

Trump and many other Republicans have sharply criticized the DOJ and FBI since the search at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, accusing officials of acting under political motivation against the former president, who is considering another run for the White House in 2024.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised to launch an investigation into the DOJ if Republicans retake control of the House in the November midterm elections.

Garland said DOJ and FBI employees protect the public at “great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves.” He said he is “honored” to work alongside them.

Garland also announced in his statement that the DOJ filed a motion to unseal the warrant authorizing the search of Mar-a-Lago after Trump publicly confirmed the search and given the significant public interest in it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.