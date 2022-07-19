Garland teen claimed she killed mother’s boyfriend because he attacked family, police say

A 19-year-old woman claimed she fatally stabbed her mother’s boyfriend early Tuesday at their Garland home because he attacked her family.

The man died at a local hospital from the incident.

Garland police said Tuesday no one had been arrested as detectives investigate the claims of self-defense.

Authorities identified the man as 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson.

Garland police responded to a 911 call at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Apollo Road.

The 911 caller identified as a 19-year-old woman stated she was attacked by her mother’s boyfriend. The caller also said she stabbed him in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.

When Garland police arrived, the man later identified as Tyrone Moody Henderson had left the apartment complex. Patrol officers later discovered Henderson had left before they arrived.

It was later discovered that Henderson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses who were present during the incident in an effort to corroborate the events that unfolded. The teen was cooperating with detectives.

Garland police had not identified the teen.