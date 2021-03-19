Garment workers in Myanmar fight for democracy, livelihoods

  • FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Myanmar workers, mostly from garment and shoe factories, take part in a May Day march in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed — or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, an anti-coup protester uses a fire extinguisher to provide cover for others as security forces approach their encampment in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed - or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. Violent crackdowns by Myanmar security forces against protesters including garment workers are escalating. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a man wearing face mask and face shield to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sews surgical gown at a garment factory in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed - or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, workers in the Great Forever factory stitch clothes in the Hlaing Tharyar industrial zone outside Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed - or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. (AP Photo,File)
1 / 4

US Myanmar Apparel Sourcing

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Myanmar workers, mostly from garment and shoe factories, take part in a May Day march in Yangon, Myanmar. Garment workers in Myanmar are urging major international brands to denounce the recent military coup there and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed — or worse arrested and killed for participating in protests. (AP Photo, File)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and ELAINE KURTENBACH
·7 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Tin Tin Wei used to toil 11 hours a day, six days week sewing jackets at a factory in Myanmar. But following the military coup in early February, she hasn't stitched a single garment.

Instead, she has been protesting on the streets and helping to mobilize the fight for democracy.

Tin Tin Wei, 26, is an organizer for the Federation of Garment Workers in Myanmar, one of the largest clothing unions in the country. She is among the throngs of young workers urging major international brands like H&M, Adidas and Mango, which source some of their products in Myanmar, to denounce the coup and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from being fired or harassed — or worse arrested and killed for participating in the protests.

“If we go back to work and if we work for the system, our future is in the darkness and we will lose our labor rights and even our human rights,” said Tin Tin Wei, who has been a clothing factory worker since age 13.

The response from companies so far has been mixed. Only a few have said they would curtail their business in Myanmar. Most others have put out statements that stop short of taking action, saying that while they denounce the coup, they want to support the workers by providing them with jobs.

Tin Tin Wei's union and the Confederation of Trade Unions in Myanmar have been staging general strikes to choke Myanmar's economy by demanding international comprehensive sanctions, not targeted sanctions, to bring down the junta that ousted the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Such broad sanctions would cripple Myanmar's burgeoning clothing industry that has been growing rapidly in recent years before the pandemic cut orders and eliminated jobs. As international sanctions were dropped in the mid-2010s, Western brands looking to diversify their sourcing were attracted to Myanmar's cheap labor as the country shifted toward democracy and started to set some labor standards.

Only about 10% of Myanmar’s clothing factories have unions and comprehensive sanctions would wreck the livelihoods of more than 600,000 garment workers. But some union leaders, including Tin Tin Wei, say they would rather see massive layoffs than endure military oppression.

“I am not OK without receiving my wages but I need to do some sort of sacrifice in the short term for the long term for our next generation," said Tin Tin Wei, who is the sole breadwinner in her family and has been receiving food donations.

The civil disobedience movement, or CDM as it is known on the streets, against the regime has included railway workers, truck drivers, hospital and bank employees and many others determined to stifle the economy.

The aim is “no participation with the junta at all," Sein Htay, a migrant labor organizer who returned to Myanmar from Thailand said in an emailed comment. “We believe that CDM is really working. So we are motivated to continue."

Violent crackdowns by Myanmar security forces against protesters including garment workers are escalating. Troops shot and killed at least 38 people Sunday in an industrial suburb of Yangon — an area dominated by clothing factories — after Chinese-owned factories were set on fire on Sunday. Tens of thousands of workers and their families were seen fleeing the area in the days that followed.

Andrew Tillett-Saks, a labor organizer in Southeast Asia who previously was based in Myanmar, calls the latest violence a concerted attack on the factory workers and the unions. And it marked the deadliest day in six weeks of protests.

The garment industry plays a key role in Myanmar’s economy, particularly the export sector. Roughly a third of Myanmar's total merchandising exports come from textiles and apparel, worth $4.59 billion in 2018. That's up from 9% or $900 million in 2012 as international sanctions were dropped, according to the latest data from the European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s apparel exports mostly go to the European Union, Japan and South Korea because of favorable trade agreements. The U.S. accounts for 5.5% of Myanmar's exports, with clothing, footwear and luggage representing the bulk of that, according to garment trade expert Sheng Lu.

But Myanmar still accounts for a tiny share — less than 0.1% — in U.S. and European Union fashion companies’ total sourcing networks. And there are plenty of other alternatives for brands.

Despite this, many are taking a wait-and-see stance when it comes to any long-term decisions. Experts say that if brands pulled out of Myanmar, they would give up their low-cost advantage. It’s also not easy to shift products to a different country, nor is it easy to return to Myanmar once companies leave. Furthermore, Western companies would lose their role in reducing poverty by giving workers in Myanmar opportunities to earn an income while also helping to improve labor standards there.

Factory working conditions were already poor before the February coup, but the labor unions had made some inroads and gave workers hope. And while the National League for Democracy, the party that was ousted in the coup, wasn’t proactively protecting unions, it didn’t persecute unions or crack down on them, Tillett-Saks says.

Asian brands have so far remained quiet about the turmoil in Myanmar. The American Apparel & Footwear Association joined other groups like the Fair Labor Association in condemning the coup while urging members to honor existing financial contracts with factories there.

L.L. Bean CEO Steve Smith said he was saddened by the situation in Myanmar, which he visited in 2019. Bean uses several factories and suppliers for three product lines.

Smith said there’s backup production elsewhere. Still, it’s important not to abandon the country, he said.

Other companies have been more forceful in their response. For instance, Hennes & Mauritz and The Benetton Group have suspended all new orders from factories in Myanmar.

“Although we refrain from taking any immediate action regarding our long-term presence in the country, we have at this point paused placing new orders with our suppliers,″ H&M said in a statement. “This is due to our concern for the safety of people and an unpredictable situation limiting our ability to operate in the country.”

Spanish brand Mango went beyond simply condemning the coup, saying that it will work with its trade and union partners, globally and locally in Myanmar, to ensure there’s no retaliation against any factory worker or union leader for exercising their civil or union rights.

“We will continue working to defend the full application of freedom of association and other fundamental rights in accordance with International Labor Standards and the Mango Code of Conduct," according to a company statement.

Moe Sandar Myint, chairwoman of the Federation of Garment Workers in Myanmar who organized small strikes on factory floors that later moved to the streets, said brands aren't doing enough to help workers and issuing statements isn't enough. She wants to see “concrete action."

Nearly 70% of the garment factories in Myanmar are owned by foreigners, according to the European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, and a good chunk of them are Chinese-owned. International brands using the factories don’t directly hire the workers, often depending on a web of contractors and sub-contractors to produce goods for them.

But companies have “an enormous amount of influence in the industry," Tillett-Saks said. “They hold all the power over the supplier."

Tin Tin Wei, the 26-year-old factory worker, says escalating intimidation by the military is scaring some employees at her factory. Located in the Hlaing Thayar industrial zone, it unionized five years ago. Out of 900 workers employed at the factory, 700 initially joined the protests but that number dropped to 500 by early March, she said.

Moe Sandar Myint, who’s in hiding and moving from one safe house to another after the police raided her home in early February, said she will keep fighting for democracy even at the cost of her life.

“I cannot allow my generation and my next generation to live through another military leadership,” she said. “This is unacceptable.”

___

Associated Press writers Grant Peck and Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok and Dave Sharp in Freeport, Maine contributed to the report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden underscores need to maintain Northern Ireland peace, will not weigh in on UK-EU row

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday it was "critically important" to maintain Northern Ireland's peace process, but a senior aide said the U.S. government would not take sides in a UK-EU rift over movement of goods to the British-ruled province. As Biden held a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day, he underscored his support for the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland. In a joint statement, the two called for a good faith implementation of the peace accord and other international agreements designed to address the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • EU hopes 'green passes' can revive travel demand

    It might be a glimmer of hope for the battered travel industry. The European Commission has set out plans for a 'Digital Green Certificate', providing proof of vaccination, and showing test results for those not yet inoculated. Brussels will also work with international organisations to ensure the system works beyond EU borders. The news will be a relief to firms like Germany's TUI - the world's biggest holiday company. It recently sunk to another quarterly loss, posting a deficit of around 830 million dollars. TUI communications chief Aage Duenhaupt says the passes are welcome news, but only part of the solution: "As long as the option remains to keep testing, and we believe you should be able to go on holiday with a test then if there is testing and a vaccine pass there should be nothing standing in the way of freedom of travel."EU leaders agreed last week to work on vaccine certificates, with southern member states like Spain and Greece desperate to restart mass tourism. But countries including France and Belgium have said it's unfair to allow travel only for the inoculated. Outside the EU, the UK government said Wednesday that it too was considering vaccine certificates as a way to unlock access to travel and hospitality. There is almost certainly pent-up demand. When Germany recently removed parts of Spain and Portugal from its quarantine list, there was a surge in travel bookings. Firms like TUI hope the green passes will spark an even bigger rush for the departure gates.

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening."We are in the crisis of the century," she told reporters."We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the United States but aired frustration over lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. We will reflect on whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate," she said.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet secretary after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • Barkov for MVP? Quenneville for Coach of the Year? Here is why Panthers are contenders

    The 2020-21 NHL season is halfway over the Florida Panthers are taking a well-deserved miniature break before they begin the second half Thursday against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.