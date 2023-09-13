Garmin fitness smartwatches are up to 33 percent off via Amazon
This includes the well-reviewed Forerunner 745.
Garmin has been pumping out high-quality fitness-based smartwatches for years and now’s your chance to score one on the cheap. The company’s selling a bunch of its most popular models on Amazon at a steep discount of 25 to 33 percent, depending on which device you go with. For instance, this brings the price of the down from $400 to $300.
The sale extends from budget-friendly releases like the , now $100 instead of $150, to flagship products like the which costs $700 instead of $900. The deals even apply to off-the-beaten-path products like the which is basically a really fancy walkie-talkie.
Garmin Forerunner 745 is on sale for $300, among other products.
Other watches involved in the sale include the Forerunner 945 and the Vivoactive 4S, among others, so you can take your pick from the company’s many offerings. Garmin has long been known as a manufacturer of well-regarded smartwatches that specialize in fitness tracking and data metrics. We praised the Forerunner 745, for instance, as having accurate distance tracking, advanced training feedback, integration with Garmin’s payment module, a long battery life and internal storage that can fit up to 500 songs.
There’s no telling when Garmin and Amazon will turn off the discount spigot, so you may want to act fast, as many of these discounts nearly match record low prices for the company’s line of smartwatches.
