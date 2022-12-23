Has Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Garmin's (NYSE:GRMN) stock up by 10.0% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Garmin's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Garmin

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Garmin is:

16% = US$966m ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Garmin's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Garmin's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 23% does temper our expectations. Garmin was still able to see a decent net income growth of 12% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Garmin's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 30% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is GRMN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GRMN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Garmin Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Garmin has a three-year median payout ratio of 48%, which implies that it retains the remaining 52% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Garmin is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. However, Garmin's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Garmin has some positive attributes. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

    In a Twitter Spaces chat, Elon Musk said he wouldn't sell Tesla stock until 2025. Tesla shares have plummeted since he took over as CEO of Twitter.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    The risk of a stalled top line in 2023 means the potential for reward for those who can see beyond it.

  • FTX Asks Judge for Help in Fight Over Robinhood Shares Worth About $450M

    FTX sought a U.S. bankruptcy court's help amid a battle over ownership of about $450 million worth of stock in Robinhood Markets (HOOD), according to a filing Thursday. At issue are about 56 million shares of the brokerage owned by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd., a corporate entity organized in Antigua and Barbuda and 90% controlled by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to the filing. Three parties, the filing says, have tried to get control of those shares: BlockFi (a lender that FTX had helped prop up earlier this year), Yonathan Ben Shimon (an FTX creditor appointed as a receiver in Antigua and granted permission to sell the shares under supervision of a court there) and Bankman-Fried himself (who has legal bills).

  • Cathy Wood Bailed Out of This Stock. And I'm Jumping In

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is down 33% since the beginning of 2020, compared to a 25% gain for the S&P 500. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), for one, has come full circle. Proto Labs is a small fry trying to bring innovation to the enormous manufacturing industry.

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are Five Growth Stocks That Pay Solid Dividends

    Growth stocks with solid dividend-paying records are lucrative for investors. They tend to pay solid returns amid a volatile operating backdrop.

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Do

  • 3 Vanguard Mutual Funds to Watch for Gains in 2023

    Watch Vanguard mutual funds like VEIPX, VGENX and VGPMX that have given positive returns in the current year and are expected to do the same in 2023 and beyond.

  • Got $10,000? Here's How Much You Can Earn In Dividends -- Without Putting Your Portfolio at Risk

    A great way to boost your income is by investing in dividend stocks. Investing $10,000 in a stock yielding 10% would result in $1,000 in annual dividend income. For those reasons, it can sometimes be difficult to determine how much you should expect to earn in dividend income while keeping your portfolio safe.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Monster stocks tend to tap into long-lived trends that support growth in their markets, and they typically do so using evergreen business models that don't change much over time. With that in mind, here are two monster growth stocks that are likely to keep performing strongly whether you're investing for three years or for 30 -- and both are ripe for purchase right now. Without Steris, (NYSE: STE), you probably wouldn't find the cleanliness standards of your local hospital to be up to snuff, as it's one of the most crucial suppliers of sterilization products and services for the entire healthcare sector.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    Some of the greatest investing minds of this generation have been loading up on these three stocks in recent months. You may want to follow their lead.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.8x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...

  • 12 Best Get Rich Quick Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best get rich quick stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Get Rich Quick Stocks To Buy. During times of high uncertainty, some experts recommend taking the short-term view instead of the long-term […]