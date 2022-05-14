Garmin's (NYSE:GRMN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) will increase its dividend on the 30th of June to US$0.73. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Garmin's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Garmin's dividend was only 52% of earnings, however it was paying out 113% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$2.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Garmin has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.7% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Garmin will make a great income stock. While Garmin is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Garmin that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

