Garner acquitted on murder charge, found guilty of DUI

Oct. 26—Robert K. Garner, who was charged with murder in the 2017 death of a passenger in a car wreck, was acquitted of the charge Monday night by a jury.

Garner, 23, was found not guilty of murder after a weeklong trial in Daviess Circuit Court.

Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence in the Sep. 3 crash that caused the death of Tyler Glover, 22.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the vehicle Garner was driving left the road and overturned in a lake. When responders arrived, they found Garner tying to hold Glover out of the water.

It's the second time Garner has been tried on the charges. In February, Garner's first trial ended on the second day in a mistrial, when court officials received a report of attempted jury tampering.

Joshua C. Story, 43, was indicted for jury tampering in March by the grand jury.

Jurors also found Garner not guilty of manslaughter, which they were allowed to consider as an alternative to the murder charge. The jury could not reach a decision on a second lesser charge of reckless homicide.

Garner was found guilty of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor.

Because the jury couldn't make a decision on the reckless homicide charge, prosecutors have the option of taking Garner to trial again on the charge. Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Tuesday a decision on whether to try Garner again hadn't been made.

"We are looking at it; it's one of the options out there," Kuegel said. "Obviously, we want to talk with (Glover's) family about that."

Ad additional hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.