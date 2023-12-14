Garner ISD hosting chili cookoff, bio-drama fundraiser

Dec. 14—The community is invited to enjoy dinner and a show, benefitting Garner ISD, at a fundraising event Dec. 17.

A chili cookoff contest will coincide with dinner and a show, the one-man bio-drama "Wyatt Earp, Life on the Frontier," with two categories to enter: one for local businesses and one for individual entries.

Chili entries should be prepared for 15 servings, though amounts may be adjusted accordingly, and must be ready-to-serve, as the district does not have the electrical capacity.

Chili recipes should be Texas-style, hot or mild, and bowls and spoons will be provided by Garner ISD. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and entries should arrive no later than 5:15 p.m.

Contest winners will receive a trophy, and participants will be given two complimentary show tickets.

General admission is $25, with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Jack Hunter at 719-482-5194 or email jhunter@garnerisd.net.