Garner police ask for help solving 2020 murder of 25-year-old

The Garner Police Department has asked for the public’s help in solving a murder that happened nearly two years ago.

Joshua Lamont McLean, 25, was shot and killed while walking to his car on the night of March 3, 2020, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Savannah Chase Circle near Harvard Park Way in Garner.

McLean was heading to work at the Hampton Inn in Cary, police said.

At the time of the shooting, a Ford Mustang “littered with bullet holes” was spotted at the scene, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The N&O has requested further information from Garner police.

Investigators have asked those with information to email the department at GPDTIPS@garnernc.gov or call its tip line at (919) 890-7318. Individuals can also reach the lead investigator directly at (919) 772-8810 or jpierce@garnernc.gov.

Those who provide tips can remain anonymous, police said.