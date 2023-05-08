Garner police investigate deadly shooting on residential street

The Garner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in a residential area just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a man who had been fatally shot on Kentucky Drive near Benson Road after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots and seeing a body, Capt. Christopher Adams said.

The man’s name had not been released as of 5:30 p.m.

“No witnesses of the shooting have come forward,” Adams said.

There is no threat to the surrounding community, which includes several apartment buildings, police said Monday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-890-7318 or email at gpdtips@garnernc.gov.