Garner requests change of venue in DUI murder trial

Jul. 7—Attorneys for Robert K. Garner, who was charged with murder in 2017 in the death of a passenger in his vehicle, are asking the court to move the trial out of Daviess County.

Garner, 22, was charged in the Sept. 3, 2017, death of Cody Glover, 22.

Reports say Garner was driving with Glover as a passenger when Garner's vehicle left the road and overturned in a lake. A deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said investigators obtained a blood sample obtained through a search warrant, and that Garner allegedly had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and other drugs in his system.

Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence.

Garner's February trial ended abruptly in a mistrial, when officials learned "a member of the public" had contacted a juror about the case, Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said previously. Joshua C. Story, of Owensboro, was indicted on jury tampering in the incident.

Garner's attorneys, Steve Romines and Rob Eggert, argue Garner can't receive a fair trial in Daviess County due to the publicity around the case and mistrial.

"The fatality at issue in this case was covered extensively by the press in news stories throughout Owensboro," the defense attorneys say in their motion. "The jury tampering caused an additional flare-up in the press.

"The thorough press coverage of the alleged events contains highly-prejudicial allegations, much of which would not be admissible in a trial of Mr. Garner," the motion says. "It appears, due to the press coverage, that Mr. Garner cannot have a fair trial in Daviess County."

Garner's lawyers have also requested the trial be postponed beyond its scheduled start on Aug. 15 so a defense medical expert can look over medical records associated with the case.

Motions to block a retrial after the February trial ended in a mistrial and a motion to remove the Commonwealth's Attorney's office from the case were both denied by Wethington last week.

Wethington will consider the change of venue motion and the motion to delay the start of the trial on Monday.

