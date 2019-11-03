Garo Aktiebolag (publ) (STO:GARO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Garo Aktiebolag (publ) (STO:GARO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Garo Aktiebolag:

0.32 = kr119m ÷ (kr646m - kr272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Garo Aktiebolag has an ROCE of 32%.

See our latest analysis for Garo Aktiebolag

Does Garo Aktiebolag Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Garo Aktiebolag's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.9% average in the Electrical industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Garo Aktiebolag's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Garo Aktiebolag's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:GARO Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Garo Aktiebolag's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Garo Aktiebolag has total liabilities of kr272m and total assets of kr646m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Garo Aktiebolag has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Garo Aktiebolag's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. Garo Aktiebolag looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.