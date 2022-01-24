Garret Hedlund arrested for public intoxication following Emma Roberts split: report

Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee on Saturday amid reports that his relationship with Emma Roberts has ended.

The "Country Strong" star may be in some serious legal trouble given that this current arrest happened while he was still on probation stemming from another incident that occurred in 2020. TMZ reports that Hedlund was nabbed for public intoxication on Saturday night in Franklin County.

However, the outlet reports that he has since been released on $2,100 bond and is due back in court in March to answer for the incident. No details were available regarding the circumstances that led up to the "Friday Night Lights" actor’s arrest.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts reportedly broke up. BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Neither representatives for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department nor Hedlund immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the news comes just days after People reported that Hedlund and Roberts ended their relationship after facing a rocky time that followed the birth of their first son, Rhodes, who is now 1.

Actor Garret Hedlund has reportedly been arrested for public intoxication. Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

The "Scream Queens" performer confirmed her pregnancy with the "Mudbound" actor in August, of 2020 writing in an Instagram post: "Me...and my two favorite guys." They began dating in March of 2019.

This isn’t the first time that Hedlund has faced an arrest for allegedly being too drunk. In November of 2020, his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital that he had sought treatment after an incident earlier that year that saw him facing two DUI charges for having a blood-alcohol level of .36%.

Garret Hedlund could be facing some more legal trouble after allegedly being arrested in Tennessee in January. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Audio Up

Hedlund pleaded no contest to one guilty charge while the second DUI charge was dismissed. As a result of the incident, he was sentenced to 36 months probation. TMZ notes that a typical condition of probation is that no further laws be broken during that time. As a result, this new arrest may lead to much more dire consequences for the actor.