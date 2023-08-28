Garretson man arrested after 12-hour standoff with Minnehaha deputies

A Garretson man has been arrested following a domestic dispute and a nearly 12-hour standoff with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office during the weekend.

Capt. Josh Phillips, with the office, said Monday morning Chad Alan Achterberg, 53, was charged with obstruction, resisting, felony intentional damage to property, aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault on a passerby and aggravated assault domestic.

The incident started at 2:53 p.m. Saturday and didn't wrap up until about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Phillips said. Initially, deputies respond to the area of 256th Street and 484th Street in Garretson for the report of a domestic assault with a firearm. The victim was able to leave the residence unharmed, but when deputies arrived and attempted to contact the suspect, Achterberg produced a compound bow with an arrow loaded in it, Phillips said.

"That was a fixed blade, nocked bow," Phillips said. "Basically, he just has to pull it back and shoot. You ask any hunter, those can go a long way. And even if one of those fixed blades nick an arm or a leg, it's just not a nick. It's a severe wound that will bleed out and cause just as much damage as any other weapon."

Such a weapon is not one the office encounters often, but this situation warranted a "use all resources and stay a safe distance" for cover type of response, Phillips said.

He said attempts at contacting Achterberg went on for several hours but were unsuccessful. Deputies left the scene for a short time, only to return about 10 to 15 minutes later, when Achterberg allegedly stepped outside the home and started waving the bow at oncoming traffic, Phillips said. He attributed the deputies' departure to the rural landscape of weeds 3 or 4 feet tall, construction equipment in the area and communication connection issues that made the situation a challenge.

"There was a significant amount of time we were not able to communicate with him," Phillips said. "And he did not have a cellphone."

Phillips added officials believed Achterberg was on some type of drug or alcohol, making him irrational to deal with.

"We made the determination we couldn't get any closer, we couldn't make any contact with him," Phillips said. "So, we were going to be in the surrounding area, and hopefully, after a significant amount of time, the individual came to his senses."

As soon as Achterberg made any direct threat to residents, deputies responded again, Phillips said.

That's when deputies surrounded the area by setting up a perimeter and attempted to reach out to Achterberg again, this time with SWAT officers and crisis negotiators on hand along with an armored vehicle known as a BearCat, Phillips said. The attempts to reach him again lasted several hours.

Achterberg showed the compound bow again and shot at the armored vehicle at least two times. He also threw "about every household item" at the vehicle, including mustard, milk, oil, radiator fluid, a hammer and brake fluid, Phillips said.

"Having that (vehicle) was very key in this situation," he said.

Eventually, law enforcement was able to negotiate enough with Achterberg to detain and arrest him without incident, Phillips said. Deputies later executed a search warrant, which led them to confiscate the compound bow and several firearms, he added.

Several other charges are pending until deputies can go through all of the statements from the officers on scene, the victim of the domestic assault and the victim on the highway, he said.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including the Sioux Falls Police Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Emergency Management, Brandon Fire, a park ranger from the Palisades State Park and others.

No one was harmed in the incident.

"Even though it was drawn out, it was a successful event for us," Phillips said. "We're proud of the work everybody did and the outcome."

