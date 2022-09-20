Garretson man sentenced to 25 years for rape involving a minor, court documents say

A Garretson man has been sentenced for charges related to the rape of a minor.

Skyler Fabian White, 36, was sentenced Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse to a total of 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, according to court documents.

He was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree rape involving a minor and two counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

White's sentencing hearing came after a change of plea hearing, held May 17, according to court documents.

Hebahad 23 charges dismissed during his sentencing, including:

One count of first-degree human trafficking,

Four counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,

Two counts of fourth-degree rape,

Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and

10 counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child porn.

More: Garretson man pleads guilty to raping child, manufacturing child pornography: Court documents

Why was White charged?

White was arrested in January after a 15-year-old girl told her high school mentor White raped her multiple times from August to October 2021, according to prior Argus Leader reporting.

The girl had been working for White cleaning his house after she had posted cleaning services on Facebook, according to court documents.

She said they had sex at least 25 times, after she finished cleaning his house.

Police found porn on two cell phones belonging to White. A further investigation found the images matched characteristics of the underaged victim, according to court documents.

