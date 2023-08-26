Garrett authorities seeking information in man's shooting death

Aug. 26—OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Oakland man, who was found in a vehicle that crashed Monday on Cranesville Road.

Ascenzio Lucien Bilello Jr. died of his injuries after being flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

First responders were called to the 3000-4000 block of Cranesville Road about 8:30 p.m. for a reported vehicle accident.

Deputies said a white 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling along Cranesville Road near Muddy Creek Road when the vehicle crossed the center line striking an embankment then traveling back across the roadway through a field before hitting a tree.

Investigation revealed a bullet hole in the passenger window with the bullet striking Bilello, who was the driver, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Zimmerman or Detective Jeffries at the sheriff's office at 301-334-1911. Tips can also be left at www.garrettcountycrimesolvers.org.

Police said any information leading to the arrest and identification of the suspect as well as other evidence may be eligible for a cash reward up to $4,000.