Garrett Borough receiving funds for sidewalk work

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger recently announced nearly $1.8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding was awarded to improve water and sewage systems and public health and safety.

The sidewalks along Walker Street in Garrett show much wear and tear.

Somerset County was awarded $976,586 for sidewalk rehabilitation along Walker and Monroe streets in Garrett Borough. Walker Street, which provides pedestrian access to a post office and businesses on the main thoroughfare, has sidewalks and curbs that are crumbling or non-existent, making it unwalkable for residents. Along Walker Street, nearly 2,200 linear feet of sidewalks, curbing and 14 ADA curb ramps will be installed.

Monroe Street in Garrett is one of the streets listed for sidewalk rehabilitation.

Along Monroe Street, approximately 335 linear feet of sidewalks and curbing will be installed. Pavement restoration and necessary storm sewer drainage in the project area will also be done.

"This was the other competitive CDBG project that we had submitted along with the Hooversville project," said Steve Spochart, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County. "We were initially notified that the Garrett project would not be funded, but then subsequently were contacted by DCED officials in late September stating that they had funds that needed to be allocated and that Garrett would be reconsidered. Fortunately, the project was funded."

Jackson Street is the main street through Garrett where the post office is location.

CDBG funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

“DCED and the Shapiro Administration are focused on providing support to communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Siger. “We realize that safe, healthy communities mean a better quality of life for residents, and in turn can attract new businesses and jobs which help them prosper. CDBG grants are vital in making that happen.”

"Sidewalk improvements will be undertaken next summer in Garrett along Jackson Street with Federal Highway Administration funds via PennDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program," Spochart said. "So the CDBG funding will allow us to do even more improvements in Garrett and extend the work along Walker and Monroe streets. We are hoping to piggyback the projects next summer even though technically they are separate projects."

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Garrett Borough receiving funds for sidewalk work