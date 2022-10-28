Garrett County man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children at campground

Oct. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Garrett County man remained jailed Friday on indecent exposure and Peeping Tom charges after he allegedly exposed himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

A description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving led to a traffic stop on Interstsate 68 where deputies arrested 59-year-old Raymond Clifford Uphold of Grantsville on the indecent exposure and peeping tom charges.

Police said Uphold watched children as he sat in his truck near a public bathroom and then allegedly exposed himself as they left the facility.

Police said a search of the vehicle led to discovery of a large amount of women's lingerie, intimate toys and other items that were in a locked compartment inside the vehicle.