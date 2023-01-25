Garrett County man arrested in National Highway crash

Jan. 25—Garrett man charged after crash

CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on National Highway in LaVale, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Guy Daniel Miller, 37, was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine, police said.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia, and was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Miller, 37, was also charged with traffic offenses after investigation determined he was responsible for the 1:30 p.m. crash, deputies said. There were no injuries.