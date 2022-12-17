Garrett County man convicted of assaulting officers, impeding proceedings during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Western Maryland man was convicted Friday of seven charges, including assaulting police officers, during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Egtvedt, 59, of Oakland in Garrett County was found guilty by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in Washington of four felonies and three misdemeanors for his role in the attack that sought to prevent the counting of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 16, 2023, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on one charge, obstructing an official proceeding, and lesser time on other charges, including assaulting officers and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Security video showed Egtvedt and others forcing their way into the Capitol at 2:47 p.m., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, which prosecuted the case. Walking through the building, Egtvedt loudly called various officers “traitors” and was recorded by another rioter who was livestreaming the siege as saying that others should come join them, federal prosecutors said.

Additional video showed Egtvedt walking through the Hall of Columns around 3:10 p.m., refusing orders from officers to leave the building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When one Capitol Police officer put her hand on Egtvedt’s chest to direct him back toward a doorway, he swatted her hand away and grabbed her jacket, prosecutors said. A Metropolitan Police Department officer injured his shoulder when he tried to pull Egtvedt away toward a doorway and instead they both fell to the ground, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Egtvedt was physically removed from the building, the office said, and arrested Feb. 13, 2021, in Oakland.

Lawyers for Egtvedt did not return requests for comment Friday night.

Close to 900 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.