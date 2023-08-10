Garrett County men arrested on fentanyl-related charges

Aug. 10—FRIENDSVILLE — Two Garrett County men were arrested on drug distribution and possession charges following a traffic stop by police Tuesday in Friendsville.

Daniel Lee Smith, 32, of McHenry, and Stephen Lloyd Younkin, 32, Oakland, were taken into custody by the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force, Garrett County Sheriff's Office deputies and Maryland State Police when they conducted a traffic stop along Friendsville Road.

During the stop, the driver, Smith, reportedly attempted to flee from deputies on foot but was apprehended. He was found to be in possession of 151 individually prepackaged paper folds containing suspected fentanyl and an additional baggie containing fentanyl, police said.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed additional drugs and paraphernalia. The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 33 grams, police said.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, importation of fentanyl into the State of Maryland, possession of fentanyl, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering.

Younkin was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Smith and Younkin were transported to the Garrett County Detention Center where Smith was being held without bond Thursday. Younkin was released on his own recognizance by a court commissioner, pending trial in district court.