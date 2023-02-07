Garrett County men jailed on drug distribution charges

Feb. 7—OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park men remained jailed Tuesday after they were arrested in a traffic stop in which Garrett County deputies seized several baggies full of suspected methamphetamines and crack cocaine.

Robert Earl Robinson, 67, and Shadoe Jospeh Probst, 26, were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines after they were taken into custody in the stop made Sunday at Oak Street in Mountain Lake Park, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Department.

Robinson and Probst awaited their next court appearance after being jailed without bond on the felony drug distribution charges and related offenses.

Deputies reportedly seized 17 grams of methamphetamines and several grams of crack cocaine in addition to $770 in U.S. currency during a search of the vehicle.