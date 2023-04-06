Garrett County residents charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death

Apr. 6—OAKLAND — Two Mountain Lake Park residents have been charged with second-degree murder as a result of a four-month investigation into the fentanyl overdose death of a 34-year-old woman last December in Loch Lynn, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Bodine Jean Kelly, 34, and John David Bentley Jr., 35, were arrested Wednesday on warrants charging them with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and related offenses in addition to the murder charge.

Kelly and Bentley were being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center following their arrests and investigation by investigators in the sheriff's office.

Detectives reportedly located fentanyl at the scene in Loch Lynn, conducted interviews, executed numerous search warrants and gathered evidence that led to the charges filed through warrants obtained by State's Attorney Christian Mash.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the sheriff's office.