Garrett couple convicted of child neglect

Dec. 13—OAKLAND — A Garrett County couple who failed to provide adequate nutrition and hygienic care to their child were convicted of neglect recently in Circuit Court, State's Attorney Christian Mash said.

Witnesses during the two-day trial testified that Keith Alexander Schmidt and Danielle Renee Alexander, both 33 and from Friendsville, also locked the child outside for long periods of time, no matter the weather conditions.

The crimes occurred between October 2022 and March 2023.

"We must protect the safety and security of children in our community," Mash said. "Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement and the child welfare system to ensure that children are safe, and that child abuse and neglect are investigated and prosecuted."

Mash said witnesses included the victim, neighbors, a police officer, a social worker and an expert who described the medical impacts of the neglect on the child.

"We should all applaud the victim in this matter, who was courageous in overcoming this situation and for testifying at trial," Mash said.

A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted before Schmidt and Alexander are sentenced.

"We will seek the maximum sentence permitted under the law for both defendants at the time of the sentencing hearings," Mash said.