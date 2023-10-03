Garrett fire intentionally set

Oct. 3—OAKLAND — Fire that caused about $20,000 damage to an Oakland home Sunday morning was intentionally set, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The blaze at 5215 Oakland Sang Run Road, owned by Diana Thomas, started in the home's basement about 7:40 a.m. Fire investigators said they were still exploring how the fire started.

The homeowner suffered a minor burn but declined medical treatment, investigators said.

About 20 firefighters from the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid companies extinguished the blaze.