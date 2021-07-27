Garrett judge gets more time to respond to allegations he forcibly had sex with employee

Jul. 27—OAKLAND — A Garrett County judge has been given more time to respond to a civil lawsuit that alleges he forcibly had sex with an employee.

The civil action, filed in May in federal district court in Maryland, details several allegations against Raymond G. Strubin, 65, circuit court and administrative judge for Garrett County.

The lawsuit provides claims made by the complainant, Loriann Ludwig, 52, former Garrett court jury commissioner and law librarian — and only tells one side of the alleged incidents.

Strubin, who began his term as the Garrett County Circuit Court judge in 2014, has not acknowledged requests from the Cumberland Times-News for comment pertaining to the allegations.

Last month, Maryland Judiciary Public Information Officer Brad Tanner via email said Strubin was actively working and presiding over cases, and "not available for interview."

Strubin initially had until July 26 to file his response to the complaint, but was granted an extension, said Ludwig's attorney, Sammy Sugiura Jr. of Pittsburgh-based Cohen & Grace, LLC.

"The new deadline is September 9, 2021," Sugiura said via email Tuesday. "There are no other developments in the case at this time."

According to the lawsuit, for nearly five years "Strubin required Ludwig to regularly have sex with him to keep her job."

Ludwig filed the action "to confront her tormentor and pursue meaningful change within the Maryland Judiciary, and other state entities, so that discriminatory and harassing behavior in the workplace can be prevented, and not just managed after abuse, harassment, and/or assaults have occurred," the document states.

The lawsuit states that on April 29, 2019, Strubin told Ludwig "she should provide him with (oral sex) to celebrate her birthday."

When Ludwig refused, "Strubin became enraged, and forcibly had sex with Ludwig, without her consent," it states.

"After Strubin finished, Ludwig immediately left work and never returned," the lawsuit states.

"She was terminated because she didn't return to work," Sugiura said last month.

Strubin gained national media attention in 2018 when he presided over a jury trial in the criminal case against Megan Virginia Shaffer, now 24, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Alexander A. Stevens, 24, of Frostburg.

In May 2020, Strubin closed public access to documents in the State of Maryland vs. Megan Virginia Shaffer, but didn't provide specific reasons.

"Upon consideration of the facts and evidence presented in the above-captioned case, it is hereby ordered by the Circuit Court for Garrett County, Maryland that all exhibits entered in this matter be sealed," he stated at that time.

Teresa McMinn is the Digital Editor for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371, tmcminn@times-news.com or on Twitter @teresamcminn1