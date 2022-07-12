Garrett man charged with burglary

Jul. 12—CUMBERLAND — A Garrett County man was charged Monday in connection with the July 1 burglary of a Bloomington home, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel James Windle, 33, of Bloomington, is accused of stealing collector's coins, $2 bills and a Browning rifle from the North Branch Avenue home. He was charged with second-degree burglary and theft and released from the Garrett County Detention Center after posting a $7,500 bond.

Windle allegedly cashed the bills and coins at a local credit union, but the rifle has not been recovered, authorities said. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-334-1911. A cash reward may be offered for its recovery.