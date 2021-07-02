Garrett man charged with burglary; police say he helps locate missing tools

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 2—SOMERSET — A Garrett Borough man was jailed Friday, accused of trying to break into a county store and then stealing more than $1,200 worth of tools from a shed out back, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Drew Allen Wellington, 32, of the 100 block of Platter Street, with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, Wellington attempted to break into Peachy's County Store, 3319 Rockdale Road, on Dec. 21, 2020. Wellington was unable to get in through the roof, doors or windows.

Wellington explored the property and found a work shop behind the store, police said. Wellington allegedly entered the shop and made off with $1,215 worth of tools.

Wellington later admitted stealing the tools and helped state police recover them in Maryland.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000.

