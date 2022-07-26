Garrett man charged in connection with Preston County homicide

Jul. 26—OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was jailed Monday to await extradition to Preston County, West Virginia, where he is wanted on charges of concealing a human body, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Dunbar, 36, of Oakland, was taken into custody Monday by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Todd Saunders was reportedly found in a secluded pond in Preston County about a month after he was reported missing Oct. 27, 2020, the Preston County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities said prior to being reported missing, Saunders had been living with his daughter, Ashlee Saunders, and her former live-in boyfriend, Andrew Prudnick.

Last May, Prudnick, 30, of Albright, West Virginia, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of Ryan Lee Sines of Friendsville.

Sines was killed in a parking lot on Route 26 where Prudnick lived in the Valley Point area of Preston County.

Following Prudnick's conviction, Ashlee Saunders reportedly provided information that her father was killed by Prudnick, who placed the body in the pond where it was located, according to the sheriff's office

Ashlee Saunders, who was offered an immunity agreement for her cooperation in the investigation, also reportedly told investigators that Dunbar had been made aware of the killing just days after it occurred.

Police said Dunbar had previously denied knowledge of Saunders' killing, but recently told police that Prudnick had admitted to killing Saunders.

Prudnick remains incarcerated for his recent conviction in Sines' murder.

The Preston County Sheriff's Office is consulting with the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to consider murder charges against Prudnick in the death of Saunders. A criminal investigation report from the sheriff's office has been provided to the prosecutor.