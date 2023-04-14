Garrett man charged with making, possessing destructive devices

Apr. 14—ACCIDENT — An Accident man remained jailed Friday after his fingerprints allegedly found on one explosive device led authorities to find others at his Garrett County home.

Christopher Heinrich Beitzel, 53, was charged with three counts of manufacturing a destructive device, three counts of possessing a destructive device with intent and reckless endangerment. He was being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center following his arrest Thursday and initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, bomb squad technicians investigated April 3 after homeowners on Aiken Miller Road found a suspicious device on their property. The device, authorities said, was an M-80 covered in several dozen BBs and wrapped in duct tape.

After rendering the device safe, it was sent to the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division, who reportedly identified Beitzel after recovering fingerprints.

Two similar devices were recovered Thursday when a search warrant was served at Beitzel's home in the 3200 block of Accident-Bittinger Road, authorities said.

Bomb technicians said that if the devices had been used, the shrapnel would have caused physical injury or even death to anyone nearby.