    Advertisement

    Garrett Motion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) _ Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

    The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $477 million in the period.

    Garrett Motion shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 52% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTX

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.