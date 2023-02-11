Garrett residents arrested on drug charges

Feb. 11—FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — Four Garrett County residents face drug charges following a Friday raid of an Oak Street home in Friendsville.

Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers said Jeffrey Allen Wiland, 34, Grantsville; Carrie Lee McCombie, 43, Friendsville; Travis Lee Jaco, 36, Accident; and Lexi Marie Sines, 19, Friendsville, were arrested after police allegedly found 22 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the police operation.

All four suspects were being held Saturday at the Garrett County Detention Center on charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine had a street value of $2,200, Meyers said.

The narcotics and criminal investigation divisions and patrol deputies of the sheriff's office, a crime scene investigator and Maryland State Police took part in the police operation.