Garrett Rolfe, ex-Atlanta cop charged with Rayshard Brooks' murder, to appear in court today

ATLANTA — The former Atlanta police officer charged with fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks earlier this month is set to appear at a bond hearing today.

Garrett Rolfe, who was fired from the department after the incident, is facing 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Fulton County judge will decide whether Rolfe, who is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, will be released on bond. The hearing is set for 2 p.m.

Authorities say Rolfe shot Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, twice in the back in a Wendy's parking lot near downtown Atlanta on June 12.

Atlanta Police Department officers Devin Brosnan, left, and Garrett Rolfe. Both were involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. More

Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan were responding to a call about Brooks being asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. Brooks failed a sobriety test and officers tried to handcuff him.

Videos from the scene show Brooks wrestling with the officers and taking one of their Tasers. Brooks aimed the Taser at the officers while running away. The video shows an officer aim his gun at Brooks before Brooks falls to the ground.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said video evidence shows Rolfe kicking Brooks "while he laid on the ground, fighting for his life." Officers did not provide medical assistance to Brooks for more than two minutes after he was shot which is required by the department's policy, Howard said.

Rolfe's attorneys say the former officer feared for his and others' safety and was justified in shooting Brooks.

“Mr. Brooks violently attacked two officers and disarmed one of them. When Mr. Brooks turned and pointed an object at Officer Rolfe, any officer would have reasonably believed that he intended to disarm, disable or seriously injure him,” the lawyers said in a statement earlier this month.

The shooting sparked protests, one of which turned violent when the Wendy's was set on the fire the night after the shooting.

A private funeral for Brooks, who was a married father of three daughters and a stepson, was held last week in Atlanta.

Contributing: Joel Shannon of USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Atlanta cop Garrett Rolfe heads to court in Rayshard Brooks death