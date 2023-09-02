Garrett Shrader passes for four touchdowns in Syracuse's 65-0 rout of Colgate in season opener.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colgate in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Shrader passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers, LeQuint Allen ran for 107 yards and a score, Syracuse scored on five consecutive possessions in the first half and the Orange went on to defeat Colgate 65-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Shrader, showing no effects from off-season elbow surgery that had him on a “pitch count” in preseason, connected on scoring strikes of 13 yards to Damien Alford, 44 yards to Isaiah Jones, 14 yards to preseason All-American Oronde Gadsden II and three yards to Umari Hatcher. Jones also scored on a 3-yard pass from backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.

Syracuse dominated after its initial possession. In addition to its five straight scoring drives, cornerback Jeremiah Wilson returned a pass from Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia 66 yards for another score. The Orange led 37-0 at halftime.

Syracuse accumulated 34 first downs and 677 yards to six first downs and 106 yards for Colgate. The Orange sacked Brescia three times. The Raiders totaled 54 yards on the ground and averaged 1.8 yards per play. Brescia was 7-of-14 passing for just 29 yards and two picks.

Shrader was 18 of 24 for 257 yards and one interception. Gadsden finished with six receptions for 57 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Colgate: The Raiders had no answer for Syracuse on either side of the ball, which was expected. The offensive line opened up little space for Jaedon Henry and Max Hurleman, who finished with two and nine yards, respectively, and couldn’t stop the Orange aerial attack. A better test awaits next week.

Syracuse: Gadsden showed why he’s on several All-American lists and LeQuint Allen showed that he’s ready to lead the Orange running game, replacing Sean Tucker. The offensive line, however, will need to eliminate penalties that could cost them against better competition.

UP NEXT:

Colgate: Raiders visit Villanova Saturday.

Syracuse: The Orange, who open the season playing four of its first five games at home, host Western Michigan Saturday before traveling to Purdue.

